Kanye West Delivers Free adidas Yeezys To Paparazzi As Promised

Kanye West is a man of his word. Turns out Pablo not only delivered free adidas Yeezys to every who guess the name of his album, but to all the hard working paparazzi who take his pictures, too.

Reports TMZ:

We got ‘Ye back in November when he promised he’d hand out the shoes for all the paps’ hard work. Seemed like big talk at the time, but earlier this week he delivered to a bunch of freelance camera guys. Totally free of charge! At $200 a pop, it’s a pretty generous gift. We’re told he also sent out more than 100 pairs to everyone who guessed his album name correctly.

Peep a pic of the adidas Yeezy Boots a pap got blessed with below.

Dope.

—

Photo: Instagram