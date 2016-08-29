Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee,” Nipsey Hussle ft. Y2 “State Of Mind,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.29.16

Turn your speakers up to a festive volume, because Migos just blessed the Internets with a new heater.

Titled “Bad and Boujee,” with fall on the horizon, records of this kind are tailor made for a late night cruise in your whip. In part, the song’s vibe is a by product of bouncy production from Metro Boomin. But that isn’t a slight towards Migos, who carry their weight with bragadocios verses alongside their guest partner in rhyme Lil Uzi Vert.

Stream Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” in Wired Tracks below. Look for their No Label 3 project to drop soon.

