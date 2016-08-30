Chris Brown In A Standoff With Cops, Says “I Ain’t Did Sh*t”

Chris Brown is at one with the struggle once again, this after police arrived at his home after a woman claimed in a 911 call that he pulled a gun on her. Breezy went on a wild rant on Instagram as the Los Angeles Police Department continues to wait for a search warrant outside his Tarzana home.

Earlier Tuesday morning (Aug. 30), Brown posted three Instagram videos aimed at the LAPD and mocking their efforts to enter his home according to a Fox News report.

TMZ exclusively reported that the R&B star threw a duffel bag filled with guns, weapons, and drugs outside a window during a reported standoff. Brown mentioned there was a heavy police presence at his home and that helicopters and news outlets have surrounded his compound.

From Fox News:

“I ain’t did s–t. I ain’t going to do s–t. And it’s always going to be be f–k the police black lives matter n—er,” he said. “I don’t care y’all going to stay playing with me like I’m the villain out here, like I’m going crazy. You guys got me f–ked up though because good luck when you get the warrant or whatever you need to do. You’re going to walk right up in here and you’re going to see nothing you idiots. I’m tired of f–king dealing with you all y’all the worst gang in the world, the police, and I said it.”

Naturally, Twitter is having a field day with Brown’s current woes and the story is still developing. We’ll be back to update this post once something breaks. In the meantime, check out some of the chatter and slander that Chris Brown is catching below and on the following pages.

And then there’s this:

So if Chris Brown supposedly threw this gun & bag of drugs out the window . Where's the video ? Or proof . OH — KillaKee😋 (@_KeanaTaiShay) August 30, 2016

Is Chris Brown really barricaded in his house and refusing to come out for the cops? First thing I thought of pic.twitter.com/MsobnnaJvN — Adam David (@swagner1213) August 30, 2016

UPDATE:

Your man on the street, Ray J, says this whole fiasco is pure boo-boo. TMZ also adds that the woman Brown allegedly pulled the gun on is a former beauty pageant winner by the name of Baylee Curran, who says she went over to the house to chill but said the singer lost it on her after she and a friend complimented him on some jewelry. And oh yes, the police are still outside his home Grand Theft Auto style.

