YFN Lucci ft. 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne & Quavo “Key To The Streets (Remix),” Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, & Kodie Shane “Hold Up,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.14.16

YFN Lucci delivers a remix of his street heater “Key To the Streets,” which now features the minds behind Collegrove 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

Originally, the track was a true Atlanta affair, complete with verses from all three members of Migos. Here only Quavo appears. Stream YFN Lucci’s “Key To the Streets (Remix)” in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

