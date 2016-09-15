Chance The Rapper Performs With Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz On Ellen

Lil Wayne may be making the headlines as of late with his announcements and some bewildering statements, but with every passing day Chance The Rapper’s unexpected popularity continues to take him to new heights and accomplish new feats.



This time around the Chicago artist made his daytime television debut on Ellen alongside Weezy and 2 Chainz, where the hit “No Problem” was the choice cut of the day.

After the performance Hip-Hop’s hottest free agent explains why he hasn’t signed with any major label yet, his chance meeting with Ellen at the White House, and how he once told President Obama that he was going to be a rapper when he was 13-years-old.

Check out the clips below and on the flip and let us know if you think Chance should continue down the independent path or sign with a major.

Photo: Ellen

