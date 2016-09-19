Lil Wayne Accuses Birdman Of Blowing $70M Of His Money, Demands Receipts

Lil Wayne’s lawsuit against Birdman and Cash Money has opened a new chapter and it has more than twenty-two thousand pages.

According to TMZ, Lil Wayne is now accusing Birdman of blowing through $70 million of a $100 million advance that Universal Records gave to Cash Money. Wanye’s legal team says that he never saw nearly as much as he was entitled to for his Young Money/Cash Money partnership.

Birdman is claiming that the $70 million was used to pay for “royalties, marketing and recording expenses.” Weezy is calling bullsh*t and has demanded that Birdman open up the books and show some receipts. Team Birdman has reportedly already turned over 22,015 pages of documents to Team Weezy, who claims that none of them show proof of Birdman’s claims.

Wayne’s $51 million lawsuit against Birdman has seen many twists and turns. At one point Wayne tried to sue Universal Records saying that they were in on the scheme to hid his money from him, but the courts ruled that he couldn’t sue them until he got his thing with Birdman straight.

In lieu of the lawsuit, Wayne has had his Miami home ran up in by debtors who have taken valuable art pieces. Wayne recently appeared on FS1’s Undisputed to say that he has bills like everyone else and needs to get his money. Last week it was reported that he is moving out of the mansion that he’s had on the market for $18 million since last year.

Rap-A-Lot records founder J Prince says that he will be stepping in to advise Wayne and Birdman how to settle their legal and personal beefs. Even if they do come to agree on something, Wayne has already let it be known that after the lawsuit is settled, he will no longer be working with Cash Money.

