NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) “Lyk Dis,” Juicy J Drops #MustBeNice Mixtape, & More | Wired Tracks 9.19.16

You’d think having a breakout year following the release of Malibu would be enough for Anderson .Paak. But alas, the Oxnard, Calif. native will deliver another full-length album on October 21, this time under the NxWorries moniker with longtime collaborator Knxwledge.
Titled YES LAWD!, the project is the proper follow-up to the duo’s sorely underrated Link Up & Suede EP (2015). It will feature 19 tracks, including “Link Up,” “Suede,” and a newly released single titled “Lyk Dis.” Some NxWorries fans will recall .Paak’s live rendition of the smooth tune from their 2015 Boiler Room set. Fret not, because nothing about this record sounds dated.
Stream NxWorries’ “Lyk Dis” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also see the tracklisting for YES LAWD!
1. Intro
2. Livvin
3. Wngs
4. Best One
5. What More Can I Say
6. Kutless
7. Lyk Dis
8. Can’t Stop
9. Get Bigger / Do U Luv
10. Khadijah
11. H.A.N.
12. Scared Money
13. Suede
14. Starlite
15. Sidepiece
16. Jodi
17. Link Up
18. Another Time
19. Fkku
Photo: YouTube
