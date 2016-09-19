NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) “Lyk Dis,” Juicy J Drops #MustBeNice Mixtape, & More | Wired Tracks 9.19.16

You’d think having a breakout year following the release of Malibu would be enough for Anderson .Paak. But alas, the Oxnard, Calif. native will deliver another full-length album on October 21, this time under the NxWorries moniker with longtime collaborator Knxwledge.

Titled YES LAWD!, the project is the proper follow-up to the duo’s sorely underrated Link Up & Suede EP (2015). It will feature 19 tracks, including “Link Up,” “Suede,” and a newly released single titled “Lyk Dis.” Some NxWorries fans will recall .Paak’s live rendition of the smooth tune from their 2015 Boiler Room set. Fret not, because nothing about this record sounds dated.

Stream NxWorries’ “Lyk Dis” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also see the tracklisting for YES LAWD!

1. Intro

2. Livvin

3. Wngs

4. Best One

5. What More Can I Say

6. Kutless

7. Lyk Dis

8. Can’t Stop

9. Get Bigger / Do U Luv

10. Khadijah

11. H.A.N.

12. Scared Money

13. Suede

14. Starlite

15. Sidepiece

16. Jodi

17. Link Up

18. Another Time

19. Fkku

—

Photo: YouTube

—

Juicy J – #MustBeNice

Wiz Khalifa ft. J.R. Donato – “Stranger Things”

The Cool Kids ft. Maxo Kream – “Running Man”

Hustle Gang – HGOE (Hustle Gang Over Errrrythang)

Audio Push – “Leftside”

Grafh – “C.R.E.A.M.”

Kool A.D. – Peyote Karaoke

Meech – “Tango”

Curly Savv & Dah Dah – 1st Quarter Mixtape