Danny Brown “Tell Me What I Don’t Know,” Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller “Keep You In Mind,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.21.16

Four months ago, Danny Brown’s whereabouts were unknown. Now he’s back and delivering new music at rapid speeds as he gears up to release his long-awaited Atrocity Exhibition album on Sept. 30.

Today, the Detroit MC debuted track two, “Tell Me What I Don’t Know,” via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show. Per usual, the production is eerie and off-kilter from today’s rap norm, but the content is very street oriented a la his The Hybrid days.

Stream Danny Brown’s latest in Wired Tracks below. Additionally, Chris Brown’s new record “Keep You In Mind,” featuring Bryson Tiller, a heater from GoldLink titled “Rough Soul,” and more can be heard there as well.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller – “Keep You In Mind”

Goldlink ft. April George – “Rough Soul”

Dam-Funk – “Hazy Stomp”

TM88 ft. OG Maco, Duke & T-Shyne – “2 Day”

Kid Ink – RSS2 (Rocketshipshawty 2)

Kweku Collins – “Life Part 2”

Rejjie Snow – “D.R.U.G.S”

Nocando – “El Camino”

Justin Rose ft. Jimi Tents – “Livin Right Now”