Nicki Minaj Says She Wants To Be In A Group With Lauryn Hill, Snooki From The Jersey Shore [Video]

Nicki Minaj is continuing to prep for the November release of her Pink Friday album and speaking out in interviews on dream collaborations.

The Young Money Barbie sat down for an interview with Billboard to take questions from her loyal fans and to speak on her VMA nomination for “Best New Artist.”

When one of her Twitter followers asked Nicki who she would have alongside her in a super group, Nicki had some interesting answers.

According to Nicki, Hermione from the Harry Potter series would have to be involved because of her British accent along with Angelina Jolie and Snooki from the Jersey Shore who would serve as a backup dancer.

“You know in Boyz II Men there was that one dude that never sang, but just talked?…Hermione would do the talking stuff because she has the accent. Angelina Jolie, Snook—she would be like one of the backup dancers.”

She also says that the legendary Lauryn Hill would be added because she “has to” along with “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer Cyndi Lauper because she “reminds her of herself.”

As previously reported, Irv Gotti compared Lauryn and Nicki in an interview saying that Nicki was just as talented.

Uhhhh.

“We would have to have Lauryn Hill, like have to, and we would have to have Cyndi Lauper ’cause she’s fun and she’s crazy and she reminds me of myself and I love her voice. I would produce her in the studio and be like, ‘Cyndi, give it to me like this, I want that feeling, I want that stuff”…I would also put in…I wanna do one more girl…PAUSE.”

Nicki also contemplated about putting Beyonce in the group but ultimately said “no” because “that wouldn’t be fair.”

Check out Nicki talking about her dream super group in a British accent below.