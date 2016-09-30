$ilk Money ft. André 3000 “Decemba (Remix),” Ab-Soul ft. Da$h “Huey Knew,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.30.16

It’s common knowledge that André Lauren Benjamin (bka André 300o) is not to be trifled with in the booth. However, his penchant for staying in tune with what moves younger MCs often goes unsung. Today, the legends wins with a verse on this formula on $ilk Money’s “Decemba (Remix).”

$ilk Money, a member of Divine Council (a rap group comprised of three Richmond, VA natives and a Chicagoan), leads the way with a double-time flow. Three Stacks matches that energy with equal parts style and dexterity, adapting to the flow like a chameleon while delivering game like the seasoned vet he is.

$ilk’s “Decemba (Remix)” appears in Wired Tracks below, where listeners will also find Ab-Soul’s new song “Huey Knew,” featuring Da$h.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Ab-Soul ft. Da$h – “Huey Knew”

DJ Mustard – Cold Summer

Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad ft. Method Man – “Bulletproof Love”

Chocolate Droppa (Kevin Hart) ft. Trey Songz – “Push It on Me”

Tinashe – “All Caught Up”

Lil Durk – “Perky’s Callin (Remix)”

CZARFACE (Inspectah Deck, 7L & Esoteric) – “Two In The Chest”

D.I.T.C ft. Fat Joe, Lord Finesse & Diamond D – “Rock Shyt”

Saigon – “Blessing”

Twelve’Len – Fri(end)s

G-Perico – Sh*t Don’t Stop

LIKE (of Pac DiV) – Songs Made While High

Torii Wolf ft. Rapsody – “Shadows Crawl (DJ Premier Remix)”

IshDARR – “Bad Four You”

Verse Simmonds ft. Kid Ink – “Property”

Darnell Williams – “BLOWN”