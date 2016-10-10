Gucci Mane Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane is out the feds, sober and living an opulent lifestyle. Besides dropping much music, this includes going sneaker shopping with Complex in NYC, and paying for everything in cash.

Sneaker consignment destination Stadium Goods is where it all went down, and Guwop was particular about what he was looking for, a lot of Air Max kicks. But the Air Max 95 has long been his staple.

He said, “Back in the day when I was hustlin’, Jordans was costing like $90, $100. But Air Max 95’s were costing like $130 or $140, or $149 back then. So they used to be my thing. When everybody was wearing Air Pegasus and New Balance, I made sure I had some 95s. I wanted to separate myself from all the hustlers on the corner.”

Fair enough.

Watch Sneaker Shopping with Gucci Mane below to peep what kicks he wore in the bing, what he did with all his old shoes and more.

Photo: screen cap