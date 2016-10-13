LeBron James and Lil Yachty Ask If You Wanna Sprite [VIDEO]

LeBron James teams with Sprite for the brand’s new “Wanna Sprite” campaign and brings along Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty. The spot features King James endorsing Sprite of course, but not really, sort of.

As for Yachty, he makes a cameo performing a take on his song “Minnesota.”

“It’s telling people to be authentic,” says James about the new campaign. “We’re not telling people what to do. We’re actually giving them the option.”

Watch the spot and a behind the scenes interview below.

—

Photo: screen cap