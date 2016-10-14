Lil Wayne’s Manager: Cash Money Blocked Carter V Deal With Google, Overspending Has Label “In Jeopardy” [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant has shared some details about the legal war between his client and Cash Money Records.

Lil Wayne has been in a nasty legal battle with his longtime label for the last three years. We’ve been able to see some of the documents detailing his $51 million lawsuit but outside of an emotional outburst here and there, we haven’t heard any of the parties talk in great detail about what’s actually going on.

Now, Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant is sharing the story. In an interview with the Rap Radar podcast Bryant says that the Carter V has been held hostage because of Cash Money not understanding streaming music early on.

The dilemma starts when Wayne was wanting to drop his Carter V right after the success of the Drake vs. Lil Wayne tour in 2014. Up to that point, Bryant says that the business relationship with Cash Money was running smooth. All he had to do was present the marketing plan and Baby and Slim would cut the check. But he says that around this time they told them “they didn’t have it.” Since the team was family, Wayne was willing to work something out. So he and Bryant worked out a deal with Google to stream the album for free, but pay them to get it done. However, this was before streaming was a regular thing so Baby and Slim weren’t very open to the idea.

Bryant says, “We had a deal cut with Google where they were going to back the album and put it out for free. When I presented it to Slim & Baby, they didn’t get it and the label was against it.”

Bryant also goes on to say that he feels the conflict also came about because Baby and Slim mismanaged advances from Universal Records. He believes that Cash Money was used to running the company with one superstar at a time, first Juvenile, and then Wanye. But with the Young Money/Cash Money era that included Tyga, Drake and Nicki Minaj, the label wasn’t prepared for the costs that it takes to produce and promote those kinds of projects simultaneously.

Is Cash Money going broke?

Check out the clip below.

