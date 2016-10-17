Diddy Presents Nas With Jimmy Iovine Icon Award At 2016 REVOLT Music Conference

Some of the music industry’s biggest movers and shakers were in Miami this past weekend for the REVOLT Music Conference and were present at the annual gala dinner to see Nas become this year’s recipient of the Jimmy Iovine Icon Award.

Joined by family, friends, and colleagues, Nas was presented the award by fellow Hip-Hop icon and REVOLT owner, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, whom referred to the Queensbridge rapper as a “true example of Black excellence.”

Aside from the legendary Bad Boy, Nas was also adorned with praise from peers and family such as Steve Stoute, his daughter Destiny Jones, and his Belly buddy, DMX (we still waiting on that “proper” sequel, y’all).

After hearing the touching words of his close family and friends Nas took to the stage to thank those he learned from and broke bread with before eventually posing for pics with the fisted trophy.

Congratulations, King.

Hit the flip to see pics of Nas posing with his peers.

Photos: Instagram, Getty Images for Revolt

