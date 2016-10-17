Travi$ Scott “Swang (Remix),” Migos “Pull Up,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.17.16

Rae Sremmurd’s Sremmlife 2 hasn’t garner the same attention of its predecessor, but everyone seems to have a favorite track on the project. Travi$ Scott clearly took a liking to the bonus track “Swang,” which he delivered a remix for via his DJ OG Chase B.

Stream La Flame’s “Swang (Remix)” in Wired Tracks below; there listeners will also hear Migos’ new record “Pull Up,” an unreleased gem from Kodak Black, and more.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Migos – “Pull Up”

Kodak Black – “Chances”

Joe Budden – “I Gotta Ask”

https://soundcloud.com/thejamesfauntleroy/last-soilder

James Fauntleroy – “Last Soldier”

Rockie Fresh – “Pray 4 Me”

Russ – “For the Stunt”

Cole King ft. Tunji Ige – “Nothin Changed”

Dezert Eez ft. Talib Kweli – “Rolex Dreamin'”

Doe Boy ft. Machine Gun Kelly – “Gang”