Gucci Mane Album Release Party Goes Down w/ 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Jadakiss & More [Photos]

Gucci Mane hit the town like he never left and already has two album in stores. Last night (Oct. 17), Guwop celebrated the release of his latest project, Woptober.

The album release party went down at Atlanta hotspot the Gold. Also in attendance were some local like 2 Chainz and Young Thug, as well as some out of town rap talent that included Meek Mill and Jadakiss.

Don’t expect any pics from Meek Mill since his Instagram has gone radio silent, but Prince Williams/ATLPics.net has you covered.

Check out photos from the night’s opulent festivities below and on the flip.

paw_7357

paw_6759

paw_5167

paw_6320

paw_5921

paw_4355

paw_4251

paw_7175

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

11.29.18
