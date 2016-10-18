Gucci Mane Album Release Party Goes Down w/ 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Jadakiss & More [Photos]

Gucci Mane hit the town like he never left and already has two album in stores. Last night (Oct. 17), Guwop celebrated the release of his latest project, Woptober.

The album release party went down at Atlanta hotspot the Gold. Also in attendance were some local like 2 Chainz and Young Thug, as well as some out of town rap talent that included Meek Mill and Jadakiss.

Don’t expect any pics from Meek Mill since his Instagram has gone radio silent, but Prince Williams/ATLPics.net has you covered.

Check out photos from the night’s opulent festivities below and on the flip.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

