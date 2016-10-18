Common “Cranes In The Sky (Remix),” Rick Ross ft. Juicy J, Too $hort & Big K.R.I.T. “Freaky Hoe,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.18.16

Common’s inspiration to return to rhyming didn’t subside during the creation of his forthcoming album Black America Again. Today, the legend delivers some bars on “Cranes in the Sky” from Solange’s critically acclaimed album A Seat At The Table.

Com’ Sense revealed to FADER just how much the song affected him:

“Every once and a few years, there are certain songs that come out and have the sound of forever. “Cranes in the Sky” is that song for me,” he said. “Every time I listened to it, I keep wanting to hear it again and again. I started mumbling some words to it and then decided I want to write a verse. This is an un official remix simply inspired by the love of art. Check it out.”

Stream Common’s “Cranes in the Sky” remix in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

