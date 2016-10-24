Suge Knight Says Dr. Dre Hired Hitman To Kill Him, Sues Producer

Suge Knight is suing Dr. Dre, claiming the producer hired a hitman to take him out. The former Death Row honcho believes the would be assassin was hired to remove Knight from Dre’s Beats By Dre deal with Apple.

Yes, this is really happening.

Reports TMZ:

Suge says he had a lifetime management deal with Dre, which entitled him to a 30% cut of Dre’s entertainment earnings. When Beats came along, Suge alleges Dre tried to cut him out, in part because Apple — which bought Beats from Dre — didn’t want its brand associated with Suge. Dre’s solution, according to the lawsuit, was to hire a hitman to kill Suge at 1 OAK during the 2014 BET Awards weekend. Suge was shot 7 times in the abdomen but recovered. The suit claims the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. questioned a man named T-Money about the shooting, and he told investigators he was paid by Dre to kill Suge. Suge says, despite 37 cameras in 1 OAK, no arrests were made.

But that’s not even the end of the struggle.

Fast-forward to January, 2015, when Suge drove to Tam’s Burgers in Compton. The suit claims Dre and Universal — which produced “Straight Outta Compton” — paid Cle “Bone” Sloan $300,000, insinuating he would take care of the Suge problem. As we first reported, Suge struck Sloan with his truck, seriously injuring him. Suge also ran over Terry Carter and killed him, but Suge says it was an accident and he was trying to escape an ambush.

With that said, Suge is suing Dr. Dre for unspecified damages. Of course, that would include 30% of however much Dre made from the sale of Beats By Dre to Apple, which reportedly went for at least $1B.

So, doesn’t Suge have a murder trial to worry about? And, how is he abole to afford all these lawyers?

The struggle is real.

Photo: AP Photo/Robyn Beck