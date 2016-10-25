Jeezy ft. Lil Wayne “Bout That,” Curren$y “For Nothin,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.25.16

It’s Trap or Die 3 season for Jeezy, as he prepares his seventh studio album for a Friday (October 28) release. With three days to go until fans rejoice to an undoubtedly trap-savvy sound, the Snowman debuts “Bout That,” featuring Lil Wayne.
Pre-order Jeezy’s Trap or Die 3 via iTunes. Stream “Bout That” guilt-free in Wired Tracks below.
—
Photo: YouTube
—
Curren$y – “For Nothin”
King Los – “F*ckin Wit It”
Rich The Kid – “Don’t Want Her”
THEY. – “Rather Die”
PnB Rock ft. Styles P– “Want It All”
https://soundcloud.com/worldsfair/remy-banks-slayter-money-prod-by-black-noie
Remy Banks ft. Slayter – “Money”
Nyck Caution – “Out My Cage”
Kur – Have Not
Raz Simone – “Don’t Settle”
Ramriddlz & Hamza – “El Dorado”
Asaad – “Forgiver”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED