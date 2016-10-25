Jeezy ft. Lil Wayne “Bout That,” Curren$y “For Nothin,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.25.16

It’s Trap or Die 3 season for Jeezy, as he prepares his seventh studio album for a Friday (October 28) release. With three days to go until fans rejoice to an undoubtedly trap-savvy sound, the Snowman debuts “Bout That,” featuring Lil Wayne.

Pre-order Jeezy’s Trap or Die 3 via iTunes. Stream “Bout That” guilt-free in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: YouTube

