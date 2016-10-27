Report: Beyoncé Does Not F*ck With Kim Kardashian

Here’s today’s edition of news that will surprise no one who has been paying attention. According to a source, Beyoncé has never genuinely liked Kim Kardashian.

Really, all you had to do was peep photos of when they’re near each other, listen to Yeezy’s rant about their kids never being on a play date or the fact that Bey and Jay Z skipped Kim and Kanye West’s wedding.

Reports Page Six:

After Page Six reported that Jay Z is tired of wild West’s “nut job” shtick, a source exclusively adds that the rappers’ feud “stems right back to Beyoncé’s dislike of [West’s wife] Kim [Kardashian] and that’s why Blue and North have never had a play date.” Said the Kardashian source: “Beyoncé has never genuinely liked Kim. She’s mostly tolerated her because of their husbands’ friendship and [their] mutual friends, like Jennifer Lopez. She is always a little icy to Kim. The last time they hung out, the minute Beyoncé could leave the conversation, she did. They always have lots of awkward pauses” when they speak. While Beyoncé’s disinterest in Kim has been rumored for a while, we hear the couple’s absence at West and Kardashian’s 2014 wedding made it clear. “[Beyoncé’s] behavior during the wedding proved she isn’t Kim’s biggest fan,” our source explained. Beyoncé and Jay Z were invited, and their names were engraved in the marble table for the wedding dinner, but they didn’t show up.

For those of you trying to figure out where Hova stands on this—happy wife, happy life.

However, Beyoncé’s rep told Page Six says the source’s claims are “ridiculous, to say the least.”

—

