Damian Lillard Gets To Keep Lil Wayne Verse On Album, Thanks To Birdman

Damian Lillard returned to Twitter today to update everyone on that Lil Wayne guest verse issue he had yesterday. He says Birdman resolved it.

Lil Wayne is featured on Lillard’s very solid debut album The Letter O. The song he is on, “Loyal To The Soil” is the album’s most popular track. However, Lillard tweeted out that he was being forced to remove Wayne’s verse from the album by his “parent label.”

Unfortunately, I am being forced to remove Lil Wayne from #TheLetterO track "Loyal to the Soil"… — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 25, 2016

Despite my agreement with Wayne, his parent label is forcing me to remove him. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 25, 2016

However, after some wrangling, Lillard gave fans an update stating that Wayne has been allowed to stay on the album.

Update. Resolved the issues with the parent label for Lil Wayne. "Loyal to the Soil" will remain on #TheLetterO… — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 27, 2016

Thanks to Birdman, Slim and Mack Maine for their help making this happen. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 27, 2016

While Universal nor Cash Money were ever named dropped in Lillard’s tweets, it’s obvious that one of the two labels has something to do with the pending block. Lil Wayne is currently in a bind with a $51 million lawsuit against Cash Money, who he is also accusing of refusing to release his Carter V album. Birdman has refuted those claims saying that it’s Wayne’s decision to keep the album on ice.

Meanwhile, Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant has provided the most thorough explanation of the drama so far, inferring that Cash Money doesn’t have the money to properly promote it.

Listen to “Loyal To The Soil” after the jump.

