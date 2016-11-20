Woman Who Fought At Drake Memorial Day Weekend Party Charged

Remember Drake’s epic Memorial Day Weekend party that featured chicks stomping out chicks? Well one of them has been charged and is looking at 18 months in jail if convicted.

Reports TMZ:

The L.A. County D.A. is slapping Denaysha Coleman with 2 misdemeanors for assault and battery, and a warrant’s been issued for her arrest. It’s unclear if Coleman’s melee was one of the many captured in videos that day.

If attending a Drake party results in a warrant for your arrest, your life is in shambles.

While we’re on the topic, never forget…

Things got a bit crazy at Drake's #MDW party.. pic.twitter.com/EA0SwiRczo — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 31, 2016

Photo: Instagram