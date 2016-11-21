Birdman Stops Contract Negotiations With Lil Wayne Due To Disrespek

We already know that what it comes to Birdman, either put some respek on his name or kick rocks. Lil Wayne failed to comprehend this and it may have ended up delaying him getting his Freedom Papers from Cash Money Records.

Word is Baby was ready to make a deal and settle that $51M laawsuit, until Tunechi started floating rumors that he signed with Jay Z.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the situation tell us … lawyers for the 2 camps were close to reaching a deal — one meeting away, in fact — when Wayne publicly dissed Birdman by changing the lyrics in “I’m Me” from a Cash Money shout-out to a Jay Z shout-out. We’re told Birdman has his own beef with Jay, which made Wayne’s diss sting even more. Lil Wayne’s “Suck my d***!” at that same show didn’t help either — so he pulled the plug on negotiations.

If you know your Lil Wayne history, you know that he was once prepped to sign with Roc-a-fella. However, Birdman stepped in and offered Weezy a label deal to stick around, thus Young Money was born.

But Baby still owns Young Money, though, so there’s that.

