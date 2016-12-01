Pump Fake: J. Cole New Album Pre-Order Disappears From iTunes

The surprise J. Cole album that was supposed to come out December 9 has disappeared and nobody’s talking.

This morning most of got very excited at the news of a new J. Cole album allegedly dropping on December 9. While no one in Cole’s camp announced the news, people were going off seeing what appeared to be a pre-order link for the new album appearing on iTunes. But, come to find out, it was just a mirage.

Billboard reports:

Overnight, a mysterious pre-sale appeared on iTunes that hinted at a 10-song release called 4 Your Eyez Only, due out via Dreamville/Roc Nation on Dec. 9, the two-year anniversary of his last album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. The pre-sale has since been removed, though plenty Twitter users caught it while it was still up. A rep for Cole could not confirm the album’s release date, its title or even its existence as of press time; a rep for Apple declined to comment.

The would be release would have marked the two-year anniversary of his last album 2015 Forest Hills Drive.

UPDATE: The link has been re-posted on the iTunes desktop application.

However, there has been no confirmation or social media postings from any J. Cole or Dreamville accounts. With both J. Cole being signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation as well as being a co-owner of TIDAL, all of this still looks fishy.