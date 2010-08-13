Charles Barkley Calls Lebron James’ Off Season Actions “Punk Moves”

Outspoken NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been very vocal about Lebron James’ off season actions.

Now the Hall of Famer is calling LBJ’s recent antics, ‘punk moves.’

James recently tweeted that he was keeping track of “everyone taking shots at me this summer.”

Apparently Barkley took James’ characters to heart and in a recent interview with ESPN radio 103.3 Dallas/Fort Worth, Chuck had this to say.

“I want him to make sure that he puts my name on that (list). I thought that his little one-hour special was a punk move. He knows where I’ll be. I don’t run. I’m on TV every week, I’m easy to find.”

Seemingly eager to pick a fight with the young superstar, Barkley also had negative words for Bosh and James’ welcome ceremony in the Miami, calling their dancing during the reception “a punk move” too.

In July, Barkley said he was, “disturbed” by James’ 1-hour ESPN decision, and that James would never be put on a pedestal with Michael Jordan for making the move to Miami.