Jay-Z Connects With Michael Jordan At The World Basketball Festival [Pictures]

Jay-Z And Michael Jordan At World Basketball Festival

Last night, the 2010 USA Basketball World Championship Team and music mogul and multi-platinum selling recording artist JAY-Z put on electrifying performances at legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York, tipping off the inaugural World Basketball Festival.

The World Basketball Festival is a four-day celebration of the performance and culture of the game, an event that NIKE, Inc. has committed to reprising every two years.

The action runs August 12-15, and features basketball’s leading brands within the NIKE, Inc. portfolio — Converse, the Jordan Brand, and Nike Basketball.

The basketball and musical performances were streamed live on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/wbf while highlights are available online at www.NBA.com and www.USABasketball.com. ESPN2 ran a tape-delay of the basketball performance last night.

From Radio City Music Hall, the action moves uptown to New York City’s legendary basketball courts at Rucker Park in Harlem, Friday and Saturday, August 13 and 14. Rucker Park will be home to open-air practices and scrimmages by National Teams from Brazil, Puerto Rico and France.

Performances by some of the best DJs in the country will take part throughout the weekend while adult playground leagues and youth teams from New York, China, and Brazil will be playing over the two days.

The World Basketball Festival concludes Sunday, August 15 with an exciting exhibition double-header featuring the United States taking on France (1 p.m. EDT) and China meeting Puerto Rico (3:30 p.m. EDT) at famed Madison Square Garden.

The exhibition games are being utilized as part of the teams’ preparation for the 2010 FIBA World Basketball Championship in Turkey, August 28 to September 12. Both games will air on NBA TV and ESPN2.

In addition to his performance at Radio City Music Hall, JAY-Z has joined forces with Nike to create an iconic collection of Air Force Ones — the All Black Everything collection inspired by the World Basketball Festival.

Nike has donated the shoes to the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation who in turn have linked up with eBay on a charity auction where the five unique pairs will raise funds for its mission to provide financial assistance to promising individuals upon acceptance into any accredited institution of higher learning.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will support the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation. The charity auction began on August 12, and bidders can visit www.ebay.com/jayznikewbf to enter a bid. Only two pairs of each of the five designs will be created, one for the winning bidder and one for the man behind the design, JAY-Z. The charity auction began on August 12, at 9:00 a.m. EDT and ends on August 22, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Peep The Flicks Of Jay, Jordan, Fabolous, Rick Ross, Fabolous and Charles Oakley.