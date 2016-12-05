That Time 50 Cent Tried To Cook And Patti LaBelle Had To Take Over [VIDEO]

50 Cent has rapped about using just about every weapon in the street, but when it comes to kitchen utensils, he’s pretty hands off.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was the first guest on Patti Labelle‘s new cooking show Patti Labelle’s Place. From the looks of it, it seems like it was his first time in a kitchen as well.

In the 20-minute clip we can see 50 struggle with cutting corn off the cob and barely mash the potatoes that Patti assigned him to. Luckily, Patti stuck around to show 50, or as she loves to call him, Curtis, his way around the kitchen. She also kept him as far as possible from the brisket which was the main course.

Of course the meal came out looking delicious, but damn Patti! Did you see how much butter and cream she used to make this stuff?

The clip comes one year after LaBelle saw here infamous “Patti Pies” sell off the racks at Wal-Mart thanks to a clip of a satisfied customer going viral. Let’s see how her mash potatoes and cream corn recipe does.

Photo: Screenshot