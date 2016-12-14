WATCH: Gucci Mane FaceTimes A Fan, She Cries Real Tears Of Joy

Noted SantaCon reveler Gucci Mane is out here delivering gifts, of a very personal nature. The Atlanta rapper called a fan via Facetime, and she cried tears of joy.

The call was part of The 12 Days of Brickmas promotion for Big Guwap’s forthcoming new album, The Return of East Atlanta Santa. Each day, a lucky fans will get a FaceTime, as well as a year-long subscription to Apple Music and Beats headphones.

Gucci selects each winner via Instagram.

The Return of East Atlanta Santa will be out exclusively via iTunes on December 16.