Of Course 50 Cent Visited Troy Ave In The Hospital After He Got Shot Twice

50 Cent paid a visit to Troy Ave in the hospital. The Brooklyn rapper was shot twice yesterday (Dec. 25) while sitting in his prized Maserati.

“Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas,” wrote Fif for the caption of a pic of himself and Troy. 50 is cocking the finger gun, while Troy looks like he’s on pain meds.

For the record, getting shot and shot at is not #fortheculture.

Police are still looking for the shooter while Troy Ave is in stable condition.