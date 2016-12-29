Young Thug Sued For $18K Over Unpaid Limo Service Bill

Young Thug reportedly owes a Los Angeles limousine company more than $18,000 for unpaid services.

Young Thug, who is often spotted flaunting cash, is being sued for not spending that cash on services rendered.

TMZ reports:

Young Thug got chauffeured around Hollywood like a big shot this summer, but stiffed the limo company like a bum … according to a new lawsuit.

Hollywood Stars Limousine just filed suit against the Atlanta rapper for allegedly skipping out on a fat bill for rides they say they gave him … to the tune of $18,676.

In the docs — obtained by TMZ — Hollywood Stars claims they drove Young Thug and some of his guests around for a total of 11 times this year — with 10 of those happening in June.

The company says they gave Thug plenty of time to pay, but claims he told ’em to kick rocks. Now, Hollywood Stars wants a judge to make him pay back their dough in full.