Future drops a video for “That’s A Check,” featuring Rick Ross. The rapprs get their dance on amid red lighting, a gang of women and plenty of Belaire.

“Bloody Goyard, that’s a check/This bad Ethiopian gave me Becky,” goes part of the refrain of the 808 Mafia-produced songs. What more did you expect?

Watch the Eif Rivera-directed visual below.

Photo: screen cap