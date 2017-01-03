Future Clears His Instagram And Unfollows Everyone, Says “2017 Nobody Safe”

Future is starting off 2017 with a clean slate, and a threat to everyone, except DJ Esco.

Over the weekend, Future celebrated the new year by erasing every luxurious post from his Instagram page leaving it bone dry. He also unfollowed everyone except for his partner-in-crime DJ Esco.

As everyone was left baffled as to why he would make such a bold move, he offered a vague explanation by sending out a cryptic tweet saying, “2017 nobody safe.”

This came after a series of Tweets that would leave one to assume that Future had some kind of epiphany as 2016 drew to a close.

These revelations come after a two-year run where Future worked with just about every artist in Hip-Hop ranging from Drake to Gucci Mane to Jay Z. In that timeframe he’s also dealt with a child custody battle with his ex-girlfriend Ciara. Future has also been accused of sleeping with NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s soon-t0-be ex-wife.

History tells us that whenever an artist pulls a drastic move on social media, new music is usually not too far behind. Future hasn’t released a solo project since he dropped Purple Reign and EVOL back-to-back in January and February of 2016. So it looks like it’s about that time.

Photo: WENN.com