Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane And Future Are Headlining Coachella 2017

Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar‘s prices just went all the way up. The two of them are headlining Coachella 2017 Music Festival.

Rumors began circulating back in November about Bey gracing the festival with her presence, but now they are confirmed. Coachella organizers made the announcement by releasing the official line-up on social media.

That’s cool but do you see who else is there? Gucci Mane will be making his Coachella debut and Future, who made his debut by way appearing with Outkast a few years back, will be there as well. DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Schoolboy Q, Travis Scott, Denzel Curry, Mac Miller and Goldlink will be there as well.

The festival will be on April 14-16 and April 21-23. Passes go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. Check your bank account and act accordingly.

