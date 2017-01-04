Vivica Fox Squashed Beef With 50 Cent & Tells Wendy Williams She Still Loves Him

It seems like after all the back-and-forth on social media for the past few years, Vivica Fox still has love for her ex, 50 Cent.

Appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, the Kill Bill actress told the controversial talk show host that she deaded the beef with 50 Cent when she ran into the G-Unit general at Monday night’s (Jan. 2) Knicks game.

“It’s so time for this to be over with as far as beefing back and forth,” adding, “I walked over to him and said ‘Happy New Year.’

Acknowledging that “someone had to be the bigger person,” Vivica proceeded to drop the bomb that no one saw coming when she admitted that 50 was her “true love.” She even let 50 know as much saying, “I told him last night that I’ll always love him. We’re not meant to be together but I’ll always have love for [him].”

Cue Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Check out the interview below and let us know if you think Vivica is trippin’ or if she’s just a fool in love.