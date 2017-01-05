Soulja Boy Adds Fire To Beef By Bringing Chris Brown’s Daughter Into The Mix

The ongoing feud between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown appeared to be simmering down, but a move from the “Crank That” rapper might have shifted the tide back to tense times. Soulja stirred the hornet’s nest by bringing Breezy’s daughter, Royalty, and mom Nia Guzman into the mix by mentioning he was hanging out with her via a tweet.

SB just posted a pic of 2-year-old Royalty with Floyd Mayweather and TheMoneyTeam tags on it — making it seem like Chris’ little girl wants to see Daddy get his ass whooped. To say, “low blow” … would be an understatement. Here’s the thing — Soulja didn’t put the Floyd tags on the pic. Chris’ baby mama, Nia Guzman, did … Soulja just reposted it. So, does Nia want Chris to get his ass kicked? Probably. But we spoke to her, and she says her Royalty pic had nothing to do with Chris and Soulja’s celeb boxing match. Nia says she and the kid have been hanging out with Floyd recently … and “Floyd is investing in Royalty’s future.” Now that the beef has gotten personal, Brown is fuming mad that Royalty was placed in the center of the drama.

And Brown being the dedicated daddy that he is, he had some words over Soulja’s low blow.

“Bro, all jokes aside, my n*gga, seriously. We gonna set up this fight, it’s gonna be professional, you can do all of that. But one thing you gotta stop doing, my n*gga, I’m gonna be real with you, stop bringing my daughter into this, my n*gga,” said Brown via Instagram video. “Stop saying sh*t about my f*cking daughter, bro. This not no f*cking game, my n*gga. Now you playing with something else, that’s gonna take the sh*t somewhere else.”

Frankly speaking, no child should be put in the middle of grown man beef so Soulja was definitely out of line and best believe the streets are letting the Atlanta artist have it. If Brown didn’t have a reason to dish out the fade and the neck taper before, he’s certainly inspired by now.

But Soulja said he’s been training so maybe the fight will be fair? Stay tuned.

Counting a million dollars cash right now then heading to my first day of training. 😈👊🏾 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 5, 2017

