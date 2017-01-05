50 Cent Says Mayweather Promotions Will Put On Chris Brown V. Soulja Boy Boxing Match

Turning his troll meter up to their highest levels, 50 Cent took to Instagram last night claiming that Floyd Mayweather’s promotions company would put on a Chris Brown v. Soulja Boy boxing match. Brown also got involved in the trash talk even though Soulja has since decided to walk away from the beef.

Thursday night (Jan. 4), 50 posted an IG video trying to egg his fellow celebrity pals to put their money where their mouth is regarding the rumored match.

“Tell Soulja I said stop apologizing,” read the caption to Fif’s video. “Get the Draco out build up the hype for the fight. #putthemoneyonthewood I’m covering the bet for every set. LMAO.”

The artist born Curtis Jackson says that Mayweather has $250,000 on Soulja and asked Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta to pony up some cash for a bet. Breezy commented on one of 50’s posts saying that he’s going to buy a yacht with the purse earnings and already said he was out to deliver the fade to the “Crank That” rapper.

Check out all the chatter in the clips and postings below. As evidenced, 50 Cent really wants this fight to happen. Also, hit the jump for more photos.

—

Photo: screen shot

1 2 3 4 5Next page »