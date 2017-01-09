Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Went To Jay Z and Beyonce’s Home For Blue Ivy’s Birthday Party

Remember that time Kanye West blasted Jay Z and Beyonce? Apparently, Yeezy wasn’t still hurt enough to skip attending Blue Ivy’s birthday party with the Carters this past weekend.

The party was Friday night (Jan. 6) (it was Blue Ivy’s 5th birthday the next day), and it went down at Hov and Bey’s crib in Holmby Hills (Los Angeles).

Reports X17 Online, excitedly:

In keeping with her low-profile, low-glam style as of late, Kim wore a hideous lumberjack plaid button-down with chubby sweatpants but she’s not tricking us — check out what she’s got underneath. She’s wearing a choker, a lace-trimmed silk camisole and lace-up ankle boots … so why the workman’s shirt and track pants? She’s hiding an ON POINT outfit underneath her yucky lounge clothes so that when she gets in the car she can strip down to her sexy look. But why? Because Kim and Kanye were on their way to see the King and Queen — Bey and Jay. Bey and Jay!!!!!! These are the people that supposedly set Kanye off on his downward spiral! The people who make him insanely jealous. The people who control his paycheck. Kanye was at his office and left to pick up Kim at the KUWTK studio. They jumped in the Rover together and rolled to Holmby Hills. We’re SURE Kim yanked off her ugly shirt and pants and primped in the tiny car mirror. What the HELL were they going to talk about with Beyonce and Jay Z? We assume Jay’s checking in on his investment … he needs Kanye to be sane and Kanye’s marriage to Kim to be stable.

Of course, it must be pointed out that North and Saint were nowhere in sight—so much for a play date.

Or, their kids could have arrived on the low, considering the Carters try to keep things private. All things considered, you can’t say Bey and Hova are petty.