Birdman Compares Weezy To Michael Jackson, Says He Is The Best Rapper Of All Time

Cash Money Records CEO Birdman recently sat down and talked about Lil’ Wayne and why he feels that Weezy is in the same league as the legendary King of Pop Michael Jackson.

In an interview with XXL, Birdman states that because Lil’ Wayne has a crazy work ethic; he is notable for the comparison.

“When Wayne comes home he lifts everybody’s spirits, he lifts everybody’s value, he lifts the brand, he lifts everything,” Birdman said in the interview. “Wayne is gonna be the biggest artist in music, not just in Hip-Hop; in music. It’s some Michael Jackson Shyte right here goin’ on right before our eyes…He’s a beast; he went back to that raw rappin’.”

Although Birdman signed the Young Money Head honcho over 15 years ago, Birdman says that he is ultimately a fan of Lil’ Wayne.

“That n*gga still be impressin’ me with his music,” Birdman continued. “I say that to say that I be around him a lot so the Shyte he do and say shouldn’t be as impressive to me. I’m one of his biggest fans, I be geeked out on him. I watch him work, he’s just cold. It’s some magical Isht to watch the young blood do what he do.”

While discussing Weezy in another interview, Birdman states that last Fall’s MTV poll naming Jay-Z the hottest emcee in the game was a fluke.

“I don’t think he a number one emcee in no kinda way,” Baby said “Wayne the best he do the most and he make the most money. I don’t think no n*gga in the business make more money than us. How could you be the best if you don’t make the best money, the most money and you don’t do the most. Lyrically, come on man be for real man can’t nobody Fawk with Wayne. And to me, if you number one and you ain’t getting no money it don’t mean nothing. Who’s making the most money. That’s number one to me.”

When it come to the validity of emcee ranks, Birdman states:

“Fawk all that rap Shyte. Shyte, y’all got cold rappers you never even heard and then you got n*ggas who really can’t rap and making money. It’s about who’s making the most money to me. I don’t give a Fawk about the rest of that Shyte.”

Although the remarks are harsh, Birdman states that there is no love lost for Jay: