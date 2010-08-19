Shyne Speaks On New Album & Possibly Joining Cash Money

Shyne recently spoke with MTV bout joining Cash Money, and releasing 2 albums on the same day.

Po says his new album is done and after talking with Birdman over at Cash Money, he possibly could drop two albums on the same day for Def Jam and Cash Money.

“I’m done. I’m just making albums at this point. I’m on my fifth album. I’m not sure, me and Baby been talking. We been talking about doing the Cash Money thing where I put one album out on Def Jam, distributed by Def Jam, and Baby distribute the one album on Cash Money. I might do that, I’m not sure, we’re still finishing the fine points and negotiate that.”

Shyne also said he considered putting out an album every 6 months, because one album will not fit everything he has to say. He later goes on and talks about how him and Birdman connected, and why they are on the same team.