Watch James Corden’s Opera Based On Kanye West Lyrics [VIDEO]

Late night television host James Corden put together an opera based on Kanye West lyrics.

More proof that Hip-Hop is the new “pop.” James Corden put together a opera skit called “The Bold and The Lyrical” where all of the lines are based off Kanye West lyrics. Well, all except for one where a Drake bar from “Hotline Bling” was slipped in there by mistake. The plot revolves around a wedding that is interrupted by two ex-boyfriends who have yet to get over the bride-to-be.

The skit stars Jessica Biel, Jessica Biel’s dress, Bryan Cranston from Breaking Bad, Giovanni Ribisi and in-house bandleader Reggie Watts. It’s corny, but not as corny as you may think.

Photo: Screenshot