2 Chainz and Drake were spotted in the studio together. Tity Boi is working on his new project, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, and it looks like the 6 God will be contributing.

Check out a preview of the song on the flip.

Drake was also spotted hanging out with producer Mike Will Made It.

2017 is about to get really busy with new tunes.

