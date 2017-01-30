Jay Z Supports Protests, “We Have To Organize…We Are The People That’s In Power”

Jay Z offers his stance on the wave or protests in America since Donald Trump has taken office.

Last week, Jay Z was at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah where he hosted screenings of his SpikeTV series TIME: The Kalief Browder Story. The series chronicles the false arrest, 800-day imprisonment, beatings and other tragic events that eventually led to Browder taking his own life two years after he was finally released.

During a panel discussion after the series left audience members speechless, Jay Z took an opportunity to talk about how films like this will spark much-needed conversation about law enforcement and other hot button issues in America right now.

“More than ever, the people have to come together,” said Jay Z. “We have to tell these stories, and we have to organize in a way that we never have before, because that’s the only thing that effects change. I hate to sound like such a cynic. Everything is based on votes, and who you can put in office.”

“We have to organize,” he continued. “I’ve been in these meetings, I’ve spoken with people, I’ve done many things behind the scenes, but most important: We are the power. I’m sure a lot of you guys participated in it, but that display of woman power the other day was so amazing and we saw the effect: That no matter what, no matter who’s in office, we are the people that’s in power.”

Jay Z has been criticized over the years for presumably staying quiet when it comes to political and societal issues. He and his wife Beyonce did come out in support of Hillary Clinton in her last ditch effort to appeal to Black and youth voters last November. But some still choose to give him the side eye when he elects not to tweet, post or make a new song whenever a police officer shoots an Alton Sterling or Philando Castile, chokes an Eric Garner or body slams a Dajerria Becton.

However, he has been using his access to platforms to tell stories like Kalief Browder’s and draw attention to the effect the failed war on drugs has had on African-Americans. Jay has also been selective on how he chooses to address what’s going on. While at Sundance he was asked to give his thoughts on Donald Trump’s presidency so far, and he opted not to answer. Perhaps a soundbite would not hold the same weight as a documentary.

