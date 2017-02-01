Nicki Minaj Posts A Selfie With Drake, People Jump To Conclusions

Nicki Minaj gave the internet what it wanted earlier today when she posted a photo of herself with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill’s nemesis, Drake.

No captions were needed for the photo where Drake seems to be giving the same stare he gave when he posed for a photo with his other supposed foe, Diddy’s ex-girl Jennifer Lopez.

People are already jumping to conclusions as to what this photo is supposed to symbolize. Few are assuming that the two of them are simply plotting to make more music together now that their communication channels seem to be clearer now.

Nicki also shared a photo with both Drake and Lil Wayne showing that all may be well again in the Young Money crew. Weeks ago, Cash Money president Mack Maine stated that there are plans to release albums from all three of the superstars this year.

Meanwhile, people are wondering what Meek is doing while looking at this photo, and more importantly, if music is on the way.

Meek when he saw that pic of Nicki and Drake pic.twitter.com/Hy3woIuat5 — Wild Wild Seth (@SpikeReeds) February 1, 2017

1 2 3 4 5Next page »