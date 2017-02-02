Drake Gives Fans Refunds After Travis Scott Falls Through Stage At Concert [VIDEO]

Travis Scott fell through a gigantic hole on stage at the London stop of Drake’s The Boy Meets World tour.

Travis Scott was a special guest at the show and performed his song “Goosebumps.” In the middle of his performance, he started to roam the stage but didn’t notice the huge hole in the middle of it. The hole is meant to hold the giant inflatable globe that is the centerpiece of Drake‘s show. When Scott fell through the hole, the globe broke his fall, but his fall broke the globe.

https://twitter.com/RodeoTheAlbum/status/826941656561754112

Sensing that his show was damn near ruined, Drake offered refunds to crowd and told them they were now getting a “free show.” Drizzy finished the concert and Scott wasn’t injured, so all appears to be well.