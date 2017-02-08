50 Cent’s Son Drops Diss Track Aimed At Dad [LISTEN]

Like father like son? 50 Cent made a career out of dissing other rappers in his music (“How To Rob,” “Wanksta,” “Back Down,” etc.) and now his son, Marquise, is following in daddy’s footsteps.

Not only is he jumping into the rap game, but also releasing a diss track – aimed at 50 Cent himself.

On Feb. 6, Marquise dropped “Different” on the 11th year anniversary of 50 Cent dropping his classic debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

Though the darts he spit aren’t nearly as pointed as anything 50 threw at his competition in the mid 00’s, it’s still surprising to hear his son say “Startin’ to think ni**as is the ones that’s out there catchin’ their period/claims to be tough guys seem to be all up in they feelin’/why do serious? Keep my name out ya mouth, i’ll do the same/hear you want a cookie, man I feel like i’m Game.”

The strained father and son relationship has been well documented and just a few days ago 50 actually blocked his son on Instagram after his attempt to troll his first family went sideways.

Hopefully, these two work things out before either one of them reaches the point of no return. Marquise claims the song isn’t a diss track (see on the flip), while saying his Pop’s bars have been lacking.

https://soundcloud.com/marquisejackson/different-1

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »