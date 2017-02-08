Jim Jones Signs With Jay Z’s Roc Nation

Jay Z is out to get everybody. The Brooklyn rapper/mogul just signed former rival and Harlemite Jim Jones.

People who are old enough to remember when Jim’s former crew Dipset had beef with Jay are understandably confused by the move. But grown men willing to put past beefs to the side to get money, not so much.

No details about the deal and what it entails were revealed, but the photo of Jim Jones signing on the dotted line was enough to get people talking.

In addition to being a rapper and reality show star, Jim is also pushing his Vamplife brand via t-shirts and a new mobile phone simcard service, so there’s no telling what part of Jim’s career RocNation will be managing.

While many are congratulating Jim on the power move, some petty internet voices are stressing how Jim has yet to post a picture of himself with Jay Z confirming the deal. Could this be a situation similar to how when Dame Dash allegedly signed Cam’Ron and Dipset behind Jay’s back?

Photo: Screenshot