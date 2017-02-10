Drake To Barack Obama: “We Miss Ya G” [PHOTO]

Drake misses Barack Obama. The 6 God took to Instagram to share a picture with the ex-POTUS and share his sentiments.

“Got off stage and saw this in my email 🙌🏽 Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g,” was the caption of a pic signed by Obama and taken in the Oval Office.

A lot of us do, too, Drake. A lot of us do.

Recently, Drizzy said “F*ck that man,” in reference to Donald Trump aka Cheeto Jesus during a London stop of his Boy Meets World Tour.

Yep, Drake is just like a lot of us. And this is much better than his last struggle tribute to Obama.

—

Photo: Instagram