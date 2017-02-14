New Future Album Dropping This Week, Announces Nobody Safe Tour

You knew Future was up to something when he wiped his social media and unfollowed everyone, except for DJ Esco, early this year. The Atlanta rapper is dropping a new album, Future, this week and also announced a new tour to support the project.

The tour is called Nobody Safe Tour, which is what he tweeted (actually “2017 Nobody Safe”) back in January. Future is headlining the tour will including acts like Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black. Also scheduled to appear will be Young Thug and ASAP Ferg.

The Nobody Safe tour kicks off May 4 at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, TN and hits cities like Pittsburgh, Dallas and Seattle before wrapping up at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on June 30.

FUTURE will be available this Friday, February 17 via Epic Records/A1/Freebandz (pre-order here). A “special fan pre-sale” starts tomorrow Wednesday, February 15 at noon. Tickets officially go on sale Friday at http://smarturl.it/NobodySafeTour. Every ticket purchase will come with a digital copy of Future’s self-titled album.

Check out all the Nobody Safe Tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/4: Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN

5/5: Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

5/6: Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square – New Orleans, LA

5/9: Mississippi Colliseum – Jackson, MS

5/11: Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

5/12: BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ

5/13: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

5/14: PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

5/16: Budweiser Stage – Toronto, CAN

5/18: PNC Banks Center – Holmdel, NJ

5/19: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

5/20: Xfinity Theater – Hartford, CT

5/23: Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

5/24: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center – Darien Center, NY

5/25: KeyBank Pavilion – Pittsburgh, PA

5/27: Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

5/28: DTE Energy Music Theater – Detroit, MI

5/31: Riverbend Music Center –Cincinnati, OH

6/1: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

6/2: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

6/3: Klipsch Music Center – Indianapolis, MN

6/4: Sprint Center – Kansas City, KS

6/7: Rogers Place – Edmonton, CAN

6/9: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, CAN

6/10: White River Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA

6/11: Sunlight Amphitheatre – Ridgefield, WA

6/13: Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

6/15: Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

6/22: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX

6/23: Austin360 Amphitheatre – Austin, TX

6/24: Starplex Pavilion – Dallas, TX

6/28: Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

6/29: Isleta Amphitheatre – Albuquerque, NM

6/30: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch