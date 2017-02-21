Gucci Mane Announces Trap God Spring Tour

Gucci Mane is finally hitting the road.

Gucci Mania is set to spark this Spring with the announcement of a Trap God tour.

Gucci will be hitting select cities through the month of April and early-May. Both of his Coachella dates are included.

As of now, there is no hometown Atlanta date or any dates in the South other than in Miami. The tour will go all around the rest of the country though. It starts in Boston on April 5 and ends in Austin, Tx. on May 6.

Photo: Instagram