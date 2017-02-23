L.A.-Based Artist Displays Gold “False Idol” Kanye West Statue In Hollywood [PHOTOS]

Kanye West has just been immortalized with a new gold statue, but not in a good way.

Los Angeles-based artist Plastic Jesus has created a life-sized golden statue of Kanye West and put it on Hollywood Boulevard to see. The statue features a figure of “Yeezus” crucified, wearing a pair of Black Yeezy 350 Boosts and a gold chain. Resembling a trophy, the figure sits on top of a platform that reads “False Idol” in old English font.

Plastic Jesus, who says that he is a fan of Kanye, insist that it is not just merely a “diss.” He considers it a criticism of West’s God-complex and a criticism of society as a whole.

He tells The Hollywood Reporter:

“He’s a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him. Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him…The same people who put him into a God-like place are the same yapping at his heels for a piece of flesh when something happens. The piece is intended to be as critical of us as consumers and the media as it is of Kanye himself. We’ve created this idol from somebody who is clearly talented.”

How do you think this display stacks up against J. Cole’s Kanye-aimed track “False Prophets?”

The “False Idol” statue will be on display in Los Angeles on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue until Plastic Jesus moves it to Gibson Brands [formerly Tower Records] on Sunset Boulevard for his February 25 art show.

Photo: Instagram